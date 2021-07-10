STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on Uttarakhand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can't get free electricity like Delhi

Published: 10th July 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday.

The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

"Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free.

Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

