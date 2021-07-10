STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hizbul chief’s two sons among 11 employees sacked by Jammu and Kashmir government

Published: 10th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:09 AM

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of 11 government employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly being involved in anti-national activities.

These employees have been dismissed under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for any relief. Of the 11 sacked employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. Four of the 11 employees were working in Education Department, two in J&IK Police and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS and Health Departments.

The dismissals were recommended by Special Task Force formed by J&K government in April to scrutinise the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the Article 311(2) . The proviso (C) of Article 311(2) confers powers for dismissal, removal and reduction in the rank of public servants to government without holding recourse to normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/ her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

The sons of Syed Salahudin — Syed Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf — were sacked for being involved in militant funding. Shakeel was working as a medical assistant in SKIMS while Shahid was working in Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology. 

Sources said one of the sacked employees, an orderly of ITI Kupwara was found to be an over ground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba while two teachers from Anantang were found participating in, supporting and propagating separatist ideology of Jamaat-Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The two policemen sacked were found involved in supporting militancy and providing inside information and logistic support to militants. An orderly of the health department was sacked for being an Over Ground Worker of Hizb. Two sacked employees of Education Department were Jamaat-e-Islami members and preaching separatism. An inspector of Power Department was involved in smuggling and transporting arms for Hizb.

