Major breakup brewing in JD-U, Bihar likely to face midterm polls: Chirag Paswan

Paswan predicted a major break-up in the JD-U and the subsequent fall of the Nitish Kumar-led government adding that a mid-term assembly elections will take place in Bihar.

Published: 10th July 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Jamui LJP MP Chirag Paswan, currently touring across Bihar on his ‘Ashiward-Yatra’, on Friday predicted a major break-up in the JD-U and the subsequent fall of the Nitish Kumar-led government adding that a mid-term assembly elections will take place in the state.

After facing a revolt by 5 MPs, including his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras (now Union Minister for Foods Processing), Chirag Paswan has set out on the 'Ashirwad Yatra' from Hajipur on July 5.

"There will be a big break-up in JD-U paving a way to mid-term assembly elections in Bihar", Chirag claimed in front of thousands of his supporters during the Ashirwad Yatra, which reached Begusarai on Friday, while lashing out at his uncle and Hajipur MP Pashupati Paras and also at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

A couple of days ago, Pashupati Kumar Paras had claimed to be the political successor of LJP founder (Late) Ram Vilas Paswan denying this right to Chirag Paswan.

“Chirag is the son of my elder brother, now in heaven but I am his political successor in party. If he (Chirag) has goneto the court challenging my induction in the central cabinet; no problem I will continue fighting till the home of God”, Paras had told the media.

Taking a jibe at the Nitish government, Chirag alleged that corruption is at its peak in Bihar. “The situation has turned so chaotic in the state that even people of ruling parties are accusing the government of being corrupt. Within the next few months, there will be a big break-up in the ruling JD-U pushing the state into mid-term elections”, he predicted.

Replying to a specific query by the media about what would be his next move after his uncle's revolt and subsequent induction in the Union Cabinet, Chirag Paswan said: “All possibilities in politics remain open and the decision will be taken at an opportune time depending upon the circumstances”, avoiding speculation about the possibility of joining the grand alliance in the state.

Expressing trust in public, Chirag further said: “In the coming days, the public will understand my uncle and soon his conspiracy will be exposed”.

TAGS
Chirag Paswan Bihar politics LJP Ashirwad yatra
  • g chandrasekar
    young man issues of politics are not decided by courts of law. withdraw your case in the court and join hands with Tejasdwi yadav. If your father had joined hands with Laloo in late 19990's Nitish Kumar would not have existed asd a political entity.
    1 day ago reply
