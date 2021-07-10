STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No end to BJP discord as MP takes dig at Dilip Ghosh, Bengal chief hits back

Bengal BJP as party’s state president Dilip Ghosh calls MP Saumitra Khan ‘joker’ after latter accuses him of not understanding half of things.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: There seems to be no let-up in the Bengal BJP as party’s state president Dilip Ghosh called MP Saumitra Khan as an “insane” and a “joker" because of his act of stepping down from the post of the state youth wing chief and withdrawing the resignation later.

The party state chief also fumed after Khan allegedly used a photograph of Ghosh shaking hands with Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh as a display picture (DP) of one of his WhatsApp accounts and accused the state president of "not understanding half of the things".

Ghosh warned Khan saying if he didn’t change with the time, there is a “system” in the party to take action. Khan, however, changed the picture and said he had no idea how the previous picture became the DP of his WhatsApp account. Ghosh’s sharp reaction came two days after Khan, in a Facebook live session, accused BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of misleading the party’s high command in New Delhi.

Hitting out at Adhikari, Khan said: “The way the BJP is functioning in Bengal, it will not be good for future. Everything is happening here according to what a leader is saying. He is visiting Delhi again and again and misleading the party’s central leadership. It is as if he sacrificed a lot for the party. There are many in the party who, too, sacrificed a lot. Dilip Ghosh understands half the words and doesn’t understand half.”

Hitting back, Ghosh said: “He is a youth leader. He joined BJP and has been given responsibilities. He will understand. If he doesn’t, there is a system in the party to take action. There is a limit to insanity. There is always a place for jokers in politics. He is not bigger than the party. When the time comes, action will be taken against him.” 

A section of BJP functionaries in Bengal said Khan became frustrated after he did not find his name in the list of four MPs who were offered berths in the Union Cabinet. Khan was not present at a youth wing meeting on Thursday headed by a state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Dilip Ghosh
