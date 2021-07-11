STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bara Hindu Rao firing: Four people detained

The Delhi Police has detained four persons in connection with the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area, which left two people dead.

Published: 11th July 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has detained four persons in connection with the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area here, which left two people dead, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road, and information about it was received at the police control room around 9:20 pm, they said.

A senior police officer said that the four persons were detained and investigation is underway.

Three teams are also raiding places in the city and its neighbouring states to apprehend those involved in the case, the officials said.

One of the deceased had been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained, they said.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed and police are investigating every angle, including property dispute, police had said.

Ahmed, who runs the Sanjeeda Nursing Home in the area, had said, "I was standing in front of the nursing home on Thursday night when a man, in a black T-shirt, came and asked whether Covid vaccines were being administered."

"I told him that the vaccines are being administered at the Bara Hindu Rao hospital and at a dispensary near the nursing home. Then he left," he said.

Ahmed said while he was driving, a man came in front of his car and he thought he was a robber.

"My nephew, who was with me in the car, said the man was the same person who had come to enquiry about vaccination (at the nursing home). When we got down from the car and asked him to move away, he did not listen to us. His associates came and started manhandling us," he had said.

Some locals caught hold of them, and they suddenly started firing, Ahmed said, adding that he entered a godown and saved himself.

"They chased my nephew but he escaped unhurt. But bullets hit two other men," he had said.

