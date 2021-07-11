Chhattisgarh: 1000 COVID-19 violation cases among thousands resolved in National Lok Adalat

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: More than 10,000 cases were disposed off during the National Lok Adalat, held in all civil courts across Chhattisgarh.

The first of its kind Lok Adalats were held right from Taluka to the High Court in the state by the Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority for swift disposal of pre-litigation and pending cases through virtual and physical mode while complying with the Covid protocol.

Over one thousand cases withdrawn on the initiative of the state government were those related to violation of guidelines during the Covid pandemic under Section 188.

Special cases like Sections 321, 258 (Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973), petty offences, and cases registered under the Disaster Management Act 2005 during the covid-19 lockdown were also resolved.

Pre-litigation cases not presented in the court were also disposed of through joint agreement of the parties.

According to the directions of Chhattisgarh High Court acting Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who is also an executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority, each district has been given the power of special sitting of the magistrate for the Lok Adalat, on the basis of which, small cases were resolved with the approval of the parties.

A total of 123 cases were also resolved by the High Court in the National Lok Adalat through four division benches.

The Lok Adalat was held following the instruction by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).