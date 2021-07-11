STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Trinamool, say sources

A section of the TMC leaders also said in Kolkata that talks are in an advanced stage in this regard.

Published: 11th July 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA/KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to crossover to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress soon, sources close to him said on Sunday.

Though through a tweet in Hindi with pro-Narendra Modi flavour recently, Sinha had triggered guesswork that he might stage a "Ghar Wapsi" to the BJP, the sources said he is more inclined towards the TMC, which recently humbled the saffron party and Banerjee emerged as a potent rival of Prime Minister Modi in 2024 general election.

When asked by PTI about his chance of joining the TMC, Sinha refused to make a direct comment, but said, "Politics is an art of possibility."

Sources close to him, however, did not deny the chance.

A section of the TMC leaders also said in Kolkata that talks are in an advanced stage in this regard.

The TMC leaders said the actor-politician always had a good relation with Banerjee.

Sources said there is a chance of Sinha switching over to the TMC on its July 21 Martyrs' day celebration function.

Sinha, popularly known as "Bihari Babu", made lavish praise on Mamata Banerjee, calling her "real Royal Bengal tiger" and a "tried and tested leader who trounced propaganda and 'dhanshakti' (money power) in the just-concluded Bengal polls".

Sinha's former colleague in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee ministry, Yashwant Sinha, is now national vice-president of the TMC.

Sinha, the two-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib, had joined the Congress and entered into the fray from the same constituency in the 2019 polls but lost to former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Though a big name in politics, Sinha, has not been given any big responsibility by the Congress.

Mamata Banerjee who has emerged as a strong rival to Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has already made it clear that her party will have a larger role outside West Bengal and in that scheme of things, people like Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha could be important for the party.

Two Rajya Sabha seats are presently vacant from the TMC after former union minister Dinesh Trivedi quit and joined the BJP before the Bengal polls and Trinamool Congress MP Manas Bhuniaya contested the just-concluded state polls and is now a minister in Banerjee's third successive ministry.

Indications are that Shatrughan Sinha might be sent to the Upper House of Parliament from one of the two seats of the TMC.

Sinha, who had walked out of the BJP after launching a tirade against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the saffron party has become "one man party and two men army", had recently posted a tweet saying apart from three variants of COVID, there is a fourth variant of people being "dukhi" (unhappy) with Modi without any reason.

This was seen in the political circles as his efforts to reach out to his parent party to make a homecoming.

But, Sinha had himself described the issue as "Sunday humour" for entertainment.

A popular Bollywood hero of yesteryears, Sinha had joined the BJP in the early '80s when it was a party of two MPs and served as its star campaigner for a long time during the Atal-Advani era.

He, however, fell out with the present saffron party leadership of Modi-Shah and finally left it and joined the Congress before the last general election.

Sinha had joined Banerjee's mega anti-BJP conclave at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata before the 2019 Parliamentary polls when he was still an MP from the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Shatrughan Sinha Trinamool
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp