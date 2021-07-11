STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end

An analysis of the vaccination data shows that the average daily vaccination for July has remained about 40 lakh largely because of about 65 lakh jabs being administered on July 3.

Published: 11th July 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite promises by the government to gradually raise the Covid19 vaccination supplies, the daily vaccination on several days in July so far has plummeted to worrying levels. For instance on July 9, only about 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered and on Saturday (till 6 pm) this figure was just about 22 lakh. Experts have, on the other hand, estimated that India needs to vaccinate 90 lakh people every day if it has to reach the target of inoculating all 94 crore adults by the year-end.

An analysis of the vaccination data shows that the average daily vaccination for July has remained about 40 lakh largely because of about 65 lakh jabs being administered on July 3. On other days the daily figure has remained abysmally poor. On July 4, only 15,65 lakh people received shots against Covid19.

The Covid19 vaccinations in India had reached a peak of over 91 lakh on June 21, when the Centre took over the responsibility of providing the responsibility of 75 % of the available vaccines to states free of cost. But vaccination never reached that magical figure again in the last 20 days. 

ALSO WATCH:

The Centre has promised a total of 12 crore doses of vaccines to states this month, of which 10 crore doses will be that of Covishield while 2 crore will be Covaxin. As per the details shared by the union government, more than 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 36.80 crore doses till Saturday morning.

The government also said more than 1.73 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses were still available with the states and private hospitals to be administered. But state governments have said vaccine doses provided by the Centre are not adequate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India COVID vaccinations covid 19
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp