Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end

Sumi Sukanya Dutta

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite promises by the government to gradually raise the Covid19 vaccination supplies, the daily vaccination on several days in July so far has plummeted to worrying levels. For instance on July 9, only about 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered and on Saturday (till 6 pm) this figure was just about 22 lakh. Experts have, on the other hand, estimated that India needs to vaccinate 90 lakh people every day if it has to reach the target of inoculating all 94 crore adults by the year-end.

An analysis of the vaccination data shows that the average daily vaccination for July has remained about 40 lakh largely because of about 65 lakh jabs being administered on July 3. On other days the daily figure has remained abysmally poor. On July 4, only 15,65 lakh people received shots against Covid19.

The Covid19 vaccinations in India had reached a peak of over 91 lakh on June 21, when the Centre took over the responsibility of providing the responsibility of 75 % of the available vaccines to states free of cost. But vaccination never reached that magical figure again in the last 20 days.

The Centre has promised a total of 12 crore doses of vaccines to states this month, of which 10 crore doses will be that of Covishield while 2 crore will be Covaxin. As per the details shared by the union government, more than 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 36.80 crore doses till Saturday morning.

The government also said more than 1.73 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses were still available with the states and private hospitals to be administered. But state governments have said vaccine doses provided by the Centre are not adequate.