Hindutva way of life, adherents of most religions descendants of Hindus: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Hindutva is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus.

Published: 11th July 2021 01:18 AM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that Hindutva is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus.

Hindutva began 5,000 years ago and it cannot be stopped, the senior BJP leader said at a press conference organised to mark the completion of the second month of his government in the state.

"Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anybody stop it? It has been flowing through the ages. Almost all of us are descendants of Hindus. A Christian or a Muslim has also descended from Hindus at some point in time," he said.

Hindutva cannot be "removed" as it will mean "moving away from one's roots and motherland", Sarma said.

Asked about the issue of "Love Jihad", the chief minister said he has reservations for the term but asserted that nobody will be allowed to cheat a woman.

"The government will not tolerate any woman being cheated by anyone -- whether Hindu or Muslim. Appropriate action will be taken against such offenders to ensure the safety and security of our sisters," he said.

Asked about the opposition's criticism of him for his statement that MLAs are meant to frame laws and ministers responsible for the development of constituencies, Sarma claimed that this is what the Constitution of India says and "legislators are above ministers" in this regard in the assembly.

On Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi's statement that he will question the government at the assembly on alleged 'anti-people policies', Sarma said, "As the ruling party, the BJP will get three hours, as the main opposition party, the Congress will get one hour, while an Independent MLA will get three minutes and can ask within that time."

"The BJP will not allow democracy to be hijacked but welcomes participatory democracy," he added.

