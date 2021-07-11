STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India logs 41,506 new cases of COVID-19, 895 fresh deaths reported

The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent.

Published: 11th July 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 10:26 AM

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample for the COVID-19 test at Ranchi railway station

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent.

It has been less than 3 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

