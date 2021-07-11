STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's first cryptogamic garden inaugurated in Dehradun

Published: 11th July 2021 01:52 PM

India's first cryptogamic garden (Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: India's first cryptogamic garden was inaugurated in Deoban area of the Dehradun district in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

At an altitude of 2,700 meters, spanning over an area of 3 acres, Deoban has majestic pristine forests of Deodar, Oak. Being a pollution-free area, it also supports the ample growth of Cryptogams.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, 2002 batch Indian Forest Services officer who heads the research wing of the state forest department told TNIE, "Cryptogamae means 'hidden reproduction' referring to the fact that no seed, no flowers are produced, thus cryptogams represent the non-seed bearing plants. Algae, Bryophytes (Moss; Liverworts), Lichens, Ferns, Fungi are the best-known groups of cryptogams.  Cryptogams require moist conditions to survive. Three groups i.e. Algae, Bryophytes (Moss; Liverworts), Lichens,  comprises of primitive, simple species where the plant body is thalloid (not  differentiated into true roots, stems and leaves)."

The group comprises of alegae, fungi, mosses, lichens, and ferns among other types of plant species.

"Cryptogams are one of the oldest groups of plant species, existing since Jurassic era. Our aim is to promote the species as well as awareness of the importance of the Cryptograms. These species have immense contribution in our environment and ecology and are imperative to sustain life on Earth."

Uttarakhand is a rich state in terms of biodiversity regarding Cryptograms with 539 species of lichens, 346 species of algae, 478 species of bryophytes, and 365 species of pteridophytes.

The garden houses many of these species. The algae group comprises of most primitive organisms. These are predominantly aquatic, both in marine as well freshwater habitats.

Alagae species are of economic importance globally being used as food being a healthy source of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and vitamins A, B, C, and E as well as the minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, manganese, and zinc. 

People from countries such as Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, Norway, North and South America, France, Germany, Japan, and China use it as a food ingredient.

The alagae are also used as biofertilizers, liquid fertilizers which helps in the repairing level of nitrogen present in the soil along with medicinal uses.

A large number of medicines are obtained from algae. The brown algae like Laminaria, Sargassum, etc., are good sources of iodine. 

The garden also houses many species of Bryophytes such as mosses which are the simplest and primitive land plants. 

"Byophytes are reliable indicators and monitors of air pollution, bind the soil particles and prevent soil erosion, along with lichens play a very important role in the formation of soil over the bare rocky surface, due to high water retention mosses are widely used in packaging and transportation of plants, possess antimicrobial properties. Our team has worked hard to preserve the habitat for lichens and mosses here" added Chaturvedi. 

The garden also houses ferns many of which are grown as ornamental plants, accumulate heavy metals preventing pollution of and are an indicator of moisture regime of area.

Ferns like horsetail has remain unchanged since the Jurassic era. Lichens which are also preserved in the garden are a complex life form that is a symbiotic partnership of two separate organisms, a fungus and algae.

"Lichens are highly sensitive to atmospheric pollutants and are used as pollution monitors. The species are also used as a vital ingredient in many dishes specifically Hyderabadi biryani, to cure jaundice, fever, diarrhoea, epilepsy, hydrophobia and various skin diseases, as colouring agent since ancient times, in leather industry, due to the aromatic substances present in the thallus, the lichens are used in the preparation of various cosmetic articles, perfumery goods, dhoop, hawan samagris etc, to determine the age of exposed rocks," he said.

TAGS
Cryptogamic Garden India's first cryptogamic garden Uttarakhand Dehradun
Comments

