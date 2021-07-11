STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer arrested for 'forging' court orders

The accused had allegedly got promoted from the State Administrative Service to the IAS cadre with the help of one of the forged orders pertaining to his acquittal in the assault case.

Published: 11th July 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for allegedly forging two orders of a local court in a case of assaulting a woman in Indore, officials said on Sunday.

The accused had allegedly got promoted from the State Administrative Service to the IAS cadre with the help of one of the forged orders pertaining to his acquittal in the assault case, they said.

IAS officer Santosh Verma, posted as additional commissioner in the Urban Administration and Development Department in Bhopal, was arrested late Saturday night after being questioned, City Superintendent of Police Harish Motwani said, without divulging any further details.

According to police officials, a special judge of the district court filed a complaint about this on June 26 this year at MG Road police station in Indore.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and other relevant provisions.

According to officials, two forged orders, dated October 6, 2020, were allegedly prepared in the name of the special judge of the local court. In one of these orders, Verma was acquitted of charges of abusing, and assault and criminal intimidation of a woman.

The other judgement said both the parties had reached an agreement. In his complaint, the special judge said he did not pass any order on October 6, 2020, as he was on casual leave that day for the check-up of his wife, who is a cancer patient, officials said.

The fake order about Verma's acquittal in the assault case was allegedly presented to the state government as original following which he was promoted to the IAS cadre, another official said. The police are conducting further investigation into the case, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Indore Indore IAS officer IAS officer arrest
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp