MP: Medha Patkar takes out march against Ajnar river pollution in Mhow

Published: 11th July 2021 10:47 PM

Medha Patkar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MHOW: Activist Medha Patkar on Sunday led a morcha here in Madhya Pradesh to protest the alleged delay by authorities in taking action against three men in connection with the discharge of pollutants in the Ajnar river.

Congress' Dharampur MLA Pachilal Medha also joined the march taken out from the Phoot Talab to Manpur police station.

The rally caused traffic snarls.

"An incident of pouring hazardous waste into the river had occurred on June 23. The authorities knew about it by June 24. A case was registered against three persons but police have not arrested any of them so far," the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader said while addressing a gathering organised by the Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS), a tribal outfit near Manpur area.

"The Ajnar River is a major source for both potable and irrigation water for the people of nearly 50 villages from Indore, Khargone and Dhar districts and any attempt to pollute it amounts to affecting thousands of lives of tribal people and their animals", she said.

The MLA demanded the river be cleaned and the accused arrested immediately.

He accused the local police of shielding the accused persons and demanded the suspension of local police station-in-charge.

