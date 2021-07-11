STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proof of COVID negative report, vaccine mandatory for tourists visiting J&K's Anantnag

The order asked the joint teams to file a daily action taken report regarding the imposition of fines, etc. in case of violation of COVID SOPs.

Published: 11th July 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir have made a COVID-19 negative report and vaccine certificate mandatory for visitors to tourist places, including the famous resort of Pahalgam, in the district to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir, which is home to several tourist spots and public parks, said the visitors to public parks and tourist spots will be permitted only upon producing vaccination certificates and COVID-negative reports to combat the spread of the virus, the officials said.

As per an order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Chief Executive Officer, DDMA Anantnag, joint enforcement teams of civil and police administration have been constituted to ensure observance of COVID-19 SOPs at tourist destinations and public parks.

The enforcement teams shall also comprise officials of floriculture department, development authorities and municipalities, the officials said.

The prescribed preventive protocols have been issued to prevent possible spread/transmission of COVID infections, they said.

The chief medical officer has been asked to deploy teams at public parks/tourist sites for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors, they added.

The order asked the joint teams to file a daily action taken report regarding the imposition of fines, etc. in case of violation of COVID SOPs.

The constituted teams shall ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed in Wazir Bagh Park, Achabal Garden, Verinag Garden, Pahalgam, Aru, Betab Valley, Dara Shikoh Garden, Kokernag Botanical Garden and other tourist spots/parks, the officials said.

Pahalgam and other tourist spots in the district as well as in other districts of the valley have been witnessing heavy influx of visitors due to rising temperature in Srinagar and other urban areas.

The state on Sunday recorded 224 fresh Covid cases, which pushed the tally to 3,18,693, while one death took the toll to 4,357, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 74 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 53 cases while Pulwama and Doda districts recorded 23 cases each, they said.

The number of active Covid cases has dropped to 3,002 in the union territory, while 3,11,334 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the coronavirus rose to 4,357 as one patient died in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 31 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

