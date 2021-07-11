STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secular parties not giving enough tickets to Muslims: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

He accused the country's 'secular parties' of not giving enough number of tickets to Muslim candidates, unless they constituted at least 35 per cent of the electorate of a given constituency.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi found fault with the Congress party for supporting the Anti-cow slaughter Bill in Haryana and the Shiv Sena for enabling the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He accused the country's 'secular parties' of not giving enough number of tickets to Muslim candidates, unless they constituted at least 35 per cent of the electorate of a given constituency. Speaking at a virtual event hosted by ISB-Hyderabad as part of their Leadership Summit, Owaisi said that Indians were disillusioned and there was no difference between the BJP and non-BJP parties.

Political commentator and analyst Sanjaya Baru and Shiv Sena deputy leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were also panel members for the session. Baru stressed the need for an alternative ideological framework to counter the BJP.

Chaturvedi said that the Opposition at the national level was fragmented, lacked coherence and the leaders of the ‘largest Opposition party’ were busy fighting amongst themselves.

Comments

