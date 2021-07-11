STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shops, markets in UP can operate from 6 am to 10 pm Monday onwards

As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

Published: 11th July 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:51 PM

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours, a senior official said here.

As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

Weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

The new arrangement takes effect on July 12, the order said.

Earlier, the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew was from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

With five more COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 22,698, while the tally of cases has climbed to 17,07,350 with 125 fresh coronavirus infections in the state, the government said on Sunday.

Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Gorakhpur, while one death each was reported from Jhansi, Mirzapur and Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Out of the 125 new cases, 20 were reported from Sultanpur, while six cases were reported each from Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

In the past 24 hours, 134 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and been discharged.

This has pushed the total number of recoveries to 16,83,058.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 1,594, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.40 lakh samples in the state have been tested, it said.

