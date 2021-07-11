STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thane builder suicide: HC rejects Maharashtra's plea seeking cancellation of bail to four accused

In his suicide note, Suraj Parmar had blamed four corporators for his extreme step, accusing them of harassing him for money.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:32 PM

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The Bombay High Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's application seeking cancellation of bail to four accused in the suicide case of Thane-based builder Suraj Parmar in 2015.

While three of the accused are sitting corporators in Thane civic body, the fourth one is a former corporator.

Parmar had committed suicide by shooting himself dead in October 2015.

In his suicide note, he had blamed four corporators for his extreme step, accusing them of harassing him for money.

A Thane district court had earlier granted bail to the four accused- NCP corporators Hanumant Jagdale, Najeeb Mulla, Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan, who is presently also the president of the party's Thane city district unit, and former MNS corporator Sudhakar Chavan.

In its order dated July 7, the copy of which was made available on Saturday, high court judge Justice Prakash D Naik, said, Long time has lapsed after the bail of the applicants.

Hence, all the applications (seeking cancellation of bail) be disposed of.

 In view of the submissions, all the applications stand disposed of as rejected, the court said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance) 

