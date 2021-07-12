STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

7 prisoners flee Arunachal jail after attacking guards with chilli powder

The incident at the Pasighat jail in East Siang district occurred when the cells were opened for dinner on Sunday evening.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seven under-trial prisoners escaped from an Arunachal Pradesh jail after throwing chilli powder and salt at the guards on duty.

The incident at the Pasighat jail in East Siang district occurred when the cells were opened for dinner on Sunday evening.

At least five guards were injured as the prisoners had also rained blows and punches on the personnel. The escapees were among 94 under-trial prisoners. The jail has just 10 guards.

Additional Director General of Police, Ravindra Yadav told this newspaper that all efforts were being made to trace and nab the prisoners.

“We are trying to trace them. Their photos have been circulated widely and all districts in the state put on alert,” Yadav said.

Those involved in the jailbreak were identified as Abhijit Gogoi (Assam), Subash Mondal (West Bengal), Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Raja Tayeng and Dani Gamlin (all from Arunachal).

They were facing charges under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, POCSO Act and NDPS Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal jail Arunachal prison break
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp