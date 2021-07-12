7 prisoners flee Arunachal jail after attacking guards with chilli powder

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seven under-trial prisoners escaped from an Arunachal Pradesh jail after throwing chilli powder and salt at the guards on duty.

The incident at the Pasighat jail in East Siang district occurred when the cells were opened for dinner on Sunday evening.

At least five guards were injured as the prisoners had also rained blows and punches on the personnel. The escapees were among 94 under-trial prisoners. The jail has just 10 guards.

Additional Director General of Police, Ravindra Yadav told this newspaper that all efforts were being made to trace and nab the prisoners.

“We are trying to trace them. Their photos have been circulated widely and all districts in the state put on alert,” Yadav said.

Those involved in the jailbreak were identified as Abhijit Gogoi (Assam), Subash Mondal (West Bengal), Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Raja Tayeng and Dani Gamlin (all from Arunachal).

They were facing charges under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, POCSO Act and NDPS Act.