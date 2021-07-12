STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah assures Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur of all help following heavy rains

He also conveyed to the chief minister that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are reaching the affected areas for rescue and relief work.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:44 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal Pradesh will be given all possible help from the Centre," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh crippled the normal life and triggered a flood-like situation in several districts.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

