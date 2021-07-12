STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Appeal to tourists to maintain Covid protocol: Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

Every individual must be a Covid warrior if the pandemic is to be defeated, Reddy, who is also minister for culture and DoNER, said while appealing to people to exercise caution.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government does not want to stop tourists but certain protocols must be followed to keep Covid at bay, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday amid concerns about burgeoning crowds at popular hill destinations and other tourist spots.

Every individual must be a Covid warrior if the pandemic is to be defeated, Reddy, who is also minister for culture and DoNER (Development of North-Eastern Region), said while appealing to people to exercise caution.

"While this is the responsibility of the state governments, we have issued advisories to follow Covid protocol. The only way to stop Covid is through partnership with the general public. I appeal to all tourists on behalf of the government of India to follow protocols that have been placed for their own safety," the minister told reporters during a visit to the National Archive of India.

"Each individual of this country has to be a Covid warrior and only then can we defeat this. The government does not want to stop tourists but it is our responsibility to keep everyone safe," he added.

People, Reddy said, should keep in mind what happened in their cities, towns and districts during the coronavirus crisis when thousands lost their lives, and thus think twice before breaking any rules.

The Indian Medical Association has also expressed concern over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave of the pandemic.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervor, all are needed, but can wait for a few more months."

"Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," the IMA said in a statement.

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,08,74,376 (30.8 million/3.08 crore) while total recoveries have crossed three crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent -- less than three percent for 21 consecutive days and the weekly positivity rate at 2.32 percent.

While the numbers are encouraging, several states are still reporting worrying number of cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Reddy tourism
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp