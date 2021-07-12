‘Chirag Paswan has few options, will join Tejashwi Yadav soon’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The meeting of Tejashwi Yadav’s political aide Shayam Rajak with beleaguered LJP leader Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Saturday has led to many political observers asserting that it was now almost a settled fact that the two Young Turks would come together in Bihar.

They argue that the combine of Tejashwi and Chirag along with the leaders of other Mahagatvandhan allies, including CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, is preparing to take on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the state. Incidentally, both Tejashwi and Chirag have made it clear about their opposition to the JD-U chief.

“Chirag is now left with no other option but to align with a potent ally. Sooner or later, he will have to join hand with the anti-Nitish Kumar political front to take on the Bihar CM in politics,” said Arun Kumar Pandey, a seasoned political observer. The duo coming together will certainly pose challenge to JD-U in particular and BJP in general, he added.

But Dr RK Verma, another political analyst, asserted the ‘merger’ of LJP and RJD is unlikely because of both the young leaders are ambitious. “But they can together out of political compulsion or because of political gain under one umbrella. And if it happens, their alliance will be not be easy to tackle.”

Meanwhile, there is another talk that Chirag may later join the Mahagatvandhan in order to establish a place in the state after the split engineered by his uncle Pashupati Paras.

A day before meeting Chirag, Rajak spoke with RJD president Lalu Yadav in New Delhi in which the latter is said to have provided “tips” to bring Chirag into the Mahagatvandhan. On his part, Rajak described the meeting as personal, saying that he has a personal relationship with the family of late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.