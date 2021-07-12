STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde

Special Judge D E Kothalikar, presiding over matters probed by the NIA refused bail to Teltumbde accepting the prosecution's argument that there was sufficient material against the accused.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde, 70, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Special Judge D E Kothalikar, presiding over matters probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), refused bail to Teltumbde accepting the prosecution's argument that there was sufficient material against the accused.

A copy of the detailed order of the court is awaited.

Teltumbde, arrested by the NIA in April last year, had in January 2021 filed a bail application stating that the theory of the prosecution that he was "waging a war or attempting to wage a war or abetting others to wage a war or incite the public is humbug".

Teltumbde is presently lodged in the Taloja prison in Nav Mumbai.

NIA counsel Prakash Shetty opposed the bail application arguing that there was sufficient material in the form of oral and documents to prove Teltumbde's complicity in the case.

Shetty had claimed that Teltumbde was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and propagated its activities.

In his bail application, Teltumbde, however, claimed the NIA had not produced any material to show that he is a member of the CPI (Maoist).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad Anand Teltumbde National Investigation Agency
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp