STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA urges Uttarakhand CM to 'disallow' Kanwar Yatra as fear of third Covid wave looms large

The Kanwar Yatra has become an issue one with the state government of Uttar Pradesh requesting the state government to allow the Yatra with a few restrictions.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kanwariyas

For representational purpose

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand chapter of Indian Medical Association on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to disallow the proposal of Kanwar Yatra amid apprehensions of Covid third wave.

"Sir, after the first wave, we became off-guard and could not follow the guidelines of the central government delineated for this pandemic which was a gross negligence on our part and consequently lost several of our kins in the menace of the second wave of the Covid pandemic," said Dr Ajay Khanna, state secretary of Uttarakhand chapter of the IMA requesting the CM to 'disallow' the yatra. 

The letter comes after CM's comments that God would not want people to lose their lives. 

The Kanwar Yatra has become an issue one with the state government of Uttar Pradesh requesting the state government to allow the Yatra with a few restrictions.

The IMA secretary, on the behalf of the association, further added that the third wave of Covid pandemic is ready to knock on the door as per the statements of several specialists who wrote the letter, "Learning from our previous failure, we should not allow the devotees to enter our state and keep it safe from the third wave of Covid. Even our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has today expressed concerns regarding our carelessness in following the Covid protocol."

Later in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated: "Kanwar Yatra is a matter of faith. My decision regarding this will be taken keeping in mind people's lives. We cannot allow this pandemic to claim the lives of the people."

On June 30, 2021, the state government issued orders to cancel the yatra due to the ongoing Covid situation.

The state government had cancelled the yatra last year too in the wake of the epidemic. However, the Char Dham Yatra was allowed from June 2020 for state residents and later for residents of other states giving some respite to the sector. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand IMA Kanwar Yatra Uttarakhand tourism third Covid wave
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp