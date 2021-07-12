India monitoring situation in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif; Consulate operational : Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif is operational and officials are closely monitoring the situation, sources said on Monday, a day after India evacuated diplomats and security personnel from its Kandahar consulate in the wake of intense fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs had clarified on Sunday that the consulate in Kandahar continues to operate through local staff members.

"Both the Consulates are functional and operational. There is no change in status. We are closely monitoring the situation and developments," an official source here said when asked about the Indian consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation due to the escalating violence in the region.

According to officials, India had evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in a military aircraft.

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday that India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being from Kandahar in view of the intense fighting near the city and that New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

India's move to bring back its Indian staff came in the midst of growing global concerns over the Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas in Afghanistan, triggering huge security concerns.

There were reports that a sizeable number of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are also operating in the Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tajikistan on July 13-14 to attend the SCO Council meeting of Foreign Ministers and the Contact Group on Afghanistan which will review the worsening security situation in that country amidst speedy return of American forces to the US.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also expected to attend these meetings.

While Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of some participating countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meet, there was no official word on any bilateral interaction or pull aside with Pakistan or China.

Announcing Jaishankar's visit, the external affairs ministry said the foreign ministers' conference will also assess the preparation for the upcoming meeting of SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe, and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

During the visit, the external affairs minister will also attend the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan on July 14.

This meeting will also see the participation of the Afghanistan government, the MEA said.

The SCO contact group meeting on Afghanistan assumes significance as it comes amidst growing global concerns over the Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas in Afghanistan, triggering huge security concerns.

India has evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in a military aircraft in the wake of intense fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Jaishankar's visit to Tajikistan comes at the invitation of Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, MEA said, adding that the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will discuss the achievements of the organisation as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its formation this year.

The minister is also expected to travel to Uzbekistan for a connectivity meet after the Tajikistan trip, sources said.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.