STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly said that the aggrieved candidates would have to submit their grievances individually to the commission, online or offline. 

Published: 12th July 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Commission starts receiving grievances 
The school service commission from Saturday started accepting complaints from teacher-job aspirants who were unhappy as their names didn’t feature on the list of candidates awaiting interview calls. The commission will receive complaints for a duration of two weeks. Calcutta High Court has set the commission a deadline of 12 weeks from the receipt of the applications, said commission chairman Subha Shankar Sarkar.  Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly said that the aggrieved candidates would have to submit their grievances individually to the commission, online or offline. 

Remote islands of Sunderbans to get vaccines 
Boats containing Covid-19 vaccines reached remote islands of Sunderbans two days ago where most residents are yet to be inoculated because of lack of awareness, shortage of doses and absence of internet connectivity. Four boats have been pressed into service to vaccinate potential super-spreaders such as migrant workers in 12 Sunderbans islands over the next few days, said an official of the South 24 Parganas district administration. The boats are stacked with vaccine vials and armed with WiFi connection. Internet connectivity is a must to run the vaccination because all recipients have to be registered on the CoWIN portal. The migrant workers, who will soon leave home and spread across the state or country for work, were the first to get the vaccines. 

Terror suspects from Bangladesh arrested
The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested three men suspected to be members of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an outlawed terror outfit in the neighbouring country. They were identified as Najiur Rehman, Rabiul Islam and Sabbir. Police said the trio was living in Kolkata and feigning to be mosquito-net salesmen. “Documents related to the suspects’ link with the JMB were found from their apartment and suspicious activities on their social media accounts were spotted. But  we are yet to ascertain the time period of their stay here,” said the police.  

IIT Kharagpur urged to call back students 
The students’ senate of IIT Kharagpur appealed that the students facing resource constraints and were not being able to attend online classes be called back to the campus at the earliest. In response, the IIT authorities have said that they are working on a schedule for the return of students to the campus. Classes are being held on digital platforms as a precaution due to the prevailing Covid situation. Several representatives told the authorities during a meeting on July 5 that scores of students were facing financial constraints because of  curbs on economic activities.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp