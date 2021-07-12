Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Commission starts receiving grievances

The school service commission from Saturday started accepting complaints from teacher-job aspirants who were unhappy as their names didn’t feature on the list of candidates awaiting interview calls. The commission will receive complaints for a duration of two weeks. Calcutta High Court has set the commission a deadline of 12 weeks from the receipt of the applications, said commission chairman Subha Shankar Sarkar. Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly said that the aggrieved candidates would have to submit their grievances individually to the commission, online or offline.

Remote islands of Sunderbans to get vaccines

Boats containing Covid-19 vaccines reached remote islands of Sunderbans two days ago where most residents are yet to be inoculated because of lack of awareness, shortage of doses and absence of internet connectivity. Four boats have been pressed into service to vaccinate potential super-spreaders such as migrant workers in 12 Sunderbans islands over the next few days, said an official of the South 24 Parganas district administration. The boats are stacked with vaccine vials and armed with WiFi connection. Internet connectivity is a must to run the vaccination because all recipients have to be registered on the CoWIN portal. The migrant workers, who will soon leave home and spread across the state or country for work, were the first to get the vaccines.

Terror suspects from Bangladesh arrested

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested three men suspected to be members of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an outlawed terror outfit in the neighbouring country. They were identified as Najiur Rehman, Rabiul Islam and Sabbir. Police said the trio was living in Kolkata and feigning to be mosquito-net salesmen. “Documents related to the suspects’ link with the JMB were found from their apartment and suspicious activities on their social media accounts were spotted. But we are yet to ascertain the time period of their stay here,” said the police.

IIT Kharagpur urged to call back students

The students’ senate of IIT Kharagpur appealed that the students facing resource constraints and were not being able to attend online classes be called back to the campus at the earliest. In response, the IIT authorities have said that they are working on a schedule for the return of students to the campus. Classes are being held on digital platforms as a precaution due to the prevailing Covid situation. Several representatives told the authorities during a meeting on July 5 that scores of students were facing financial constraints because of curbs on economic activities.

