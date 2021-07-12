STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra needs 3 crore coronavirus vaccine doses per month: Rajesh Tope 

Till Sunday, a total of 3,65,25,990 vaccine doses were administered in the state, as per official data.

A doctor administers Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination for those above age 18 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra needs a minimum of three crore vaccine doses per month to inoculate the entire eligible population against coronavirus at the earliest, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

Tope said the state's capacity is to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, but as of now only two to three lakh people are being inoculated in a day because of the "shortage of vaccine doses".

"Three days ago, we got seven lakh vaccine doses. The stock will be exhausted by the end of the day (July 12). We have got more than 3.60 crore vaccine doses so far and this includes about 25 lakh doses purchased directly by the state government," the minister said.

When asked about the paucity of vaccine doses in the state, Tope said, "We are working below our capacity. It is literally hand-to-mouth (situation)."

He said if the vaccine doses are supplied properly, the target of vaccinating the entire eligible population can be achieved at the earliest.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 61,57,799, while 156 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,25,878, as per the state health department.

