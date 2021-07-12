STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negative Covid test report, online registration: Uttarakhand issues new guidelines for tourists

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing must be maintained strictly at all places and violators penalised, the order said.

Uttarakhand

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state by another week till July 20, and authorised district magistrates to cap the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary.

While a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and a registration on the smart city portal are mandatory for tourists, district magistrates are authorised to put a limit on weekend visitors in their jurisdictions considering the geographical conditions and the tourist inflow, the latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, it added.

Commercial establishments will be open from 8 am to 7 pm daily and closed on Sundays.

Hotels and restaurants can open for dining at 50 per cent capacity.

Coaching centres for job aspirants, malls and gyms can also open at 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks etc will, however, remain closed, the guidelines said.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

