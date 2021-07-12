No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally remain at 7,492 

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remained at 7,492, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

A total of 7,352 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,19,287 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.

79 per cent, the official added.

A total of 2,25,809 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,64,207 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61,602 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, he said, adding that the union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Island MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 3,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for cent per cent immunization of islanders above 18 years.

He said that Andaman and Nicobar Administration has till now managed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in a very professional manner in the last two waves by imposing containment zone, travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Keeping in view of threat of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 virus and possibility of third wave of COVID-19 as predicted worldwide, vaccination is the only panacea to save the islanders from this pandemic, the MP added.