STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally remain at 7,492 

A total of 7,352 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remained at 7,492, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

A total of 7,352 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,19,287 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.

79 per cent, the official added.

A total of 2,25,809 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,64,207 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61,602 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, he said, adding that the union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Island MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 3,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for cent per cent immunization of islanders above 18 years.

He said that Andaman and Nicobar Administration has till now managed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in a very professional manner in the last two waves by imposing containment zone, travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Keeping in view of threat of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 virus and possibility of third wave of COVID-19 as predicted worldwide, vaccination is the only panacea to save the islanders from this pandemic, the MP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp