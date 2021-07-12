STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Rath Yatra in Jharkhand this year due to COVID-19: CM Hemant Soren 

Jharkhand's coronavirus tally stands at 3,46,279, of which 423 are active cases, while 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease and 5,119 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes as Rath Yatra will not be taken out this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Soren said that Rath Yatra could not be allowed for the second consecutive year as the coronavirus threat is still looming large in the state.

"It pains me to not allow Rath Yatra but many stern steps have to be taken to secure our tomorrow.

Celebration of many festivals had to be subdued due to COVID-19.

Seek blessings of Lord Jagannath from the safety of your homes," the chief minister said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

