STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rath Yatra remains low-key affair in Bengal for second year amid COVID curbs

At the ISKCON, which had to put off its 50th year celebrations amid the pandemic-induced curbs, Lord Jagannath travelled in a decorated carcade, along with his divine siblings, as part of the rituals.

Published: 12th July 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Representational image (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Much like last year, the traditional gaiety on Rath Yatra was missing in Bengal on Monday as authorities at the much-revered Mahesh temple in Hooghly district cancelled all festivities in the wake of COVID-related restrictions, and ISKCON temples in the city and Mayapur marked the occasion with muted celebrations.

At the Kolkata temple of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which had to put off its 50th year celebrations amid the pandemic-induced curbs, Lord Jagannath travelled in a decorated carcade, along with his divine siblings, as part of the rituals.

No chariot was taken out on the streets, in a departure from tradition.

The cavalcade travelled a distance of three kilometres - from Alfred Road premises to the organisation's office on Gurusaday Road.

In Mayapur, the global headquarters of ISKCON, a makeshift Gundicha temple was set up on the courtyard, where the three deities -- Sri Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi -- will be putting up for nine days.

Only 50 servitors and devotees were allowed to pull a chariot in the temple complex during the day.

Similarly, temple authorities in Mahesh performed all rituals, with just a handful of locals visiting the shrine to offer obeisance.

Smaller chariots rolled out on the premises of the temple to mark the journey of the deities to their aunt's place at Gundicha temple.

In accordance with the custom, the 'narayan shila' (sacred stone) at the shrine was taken to another temple, which represented the aunt's house, around a kilometre away.

The ritual was performed by local Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Under normal circumstances, the temple, which had been celebrating Rath Yatra with fanfare for over six centuries, draws thousands of devotees every year.

Early in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent offerings to the deities at ISKCON temple here on the occasion, official sources said.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #RathYatra! I pray to Lord Jagannath for the safety and well-being of all my brothers & sisters.Jai Jagannath."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Mahesh temple ISKCON Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp