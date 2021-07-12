STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar to meet Arvind Kejriwal next week

Asked whether Yadav would be ready for an alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajbhar said there is no enemy in politics.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said that he will meet Aam Admi party leader Arvind Kejriwal this week to firm up an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Smaller parties, he said, will play a major role in forming the next government in the state after the 2022 assembly polls "I will meet Kejriwal on July 17 in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. During the meeting talks will be held to include the AAP in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha as an ally," Rajbhar told PTI.

The Morcha is a front of smaller parties led by Rajbhar.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the next Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with the Morcha.

Rajbhar said the Morcha has held initial level talks with the SP for an alliance.

The chief of Jan Adhikar Party, which is an ally of the Morcha, met SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, he added.

When asked about the result of the meeting, Rajbhar said they held preliminary level talks.

Asked whether Yadav would be ready for an alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajbhar said there is no enemy in politics.

"The aim of everyone is to stop BJP.  I think he will not be having any objection to the alliance with Owaisi," he said.

On a UP minister's statement that he had insulted Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar by visiting the mausoleum of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masood in Bahraich, Rajbhar said the "BJP is lying that I went there".

Several Hindu nationalist groups have characterised Suheldev Rajbhar as a Dalit Hindu king who defeated a Muslim invader Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud, a nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni, invaded India at the age of 16.

He crossed the Indus river, and conquered Multan, Delhi, Meerut and finally Satrikh (located in modern day Barabanki district).

The local Raja of Bahraich and other Hindu kings formed a confederation, but an army led by Masud's father Ghazi Saiyyed Salar Sahu defeated them.

In 1033, Masud himself arrived in Bahraich to check their advance.

According to legend, Masud inflicted several defeats on his enemies, until the arrival of Suheldev Rajbhar from Shravasti.

Rajbhar's army defeated Masud, who was killed in a battle in 1034.

Talking about the importance of smaller parties, the SBSP chief said, "The BJP had to induct Anupriya Patel in the Union Cabinet and also take Sanjay Nishad with it out of compulsion".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used o talk about a Congress-free country but now his government also has Congress people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Om Prakash Rajbhar SBSP UP Assembly polls Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp