STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Women who received free meals in primary school have children with improved linear growth: Study

The authors used nationally representative data on mothers and their children spanning 1993 to 2016 to assess whether MDM supports intergenerational improvements in child linear growth.

Published: 12th July 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women who received free meals in primary schools have children with improved linear growth, according to a new study.

India is home to the highest number of undernourished children and the largest school feeding programme in the world, the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, yet long-term programme benefits on nutrition are unknown, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), which conducted the study, said.

The study, titled 'Intergenerational nutrition benefits of India's national school feeding program', found that women who received free meals in primary school have children with improved linear growth, the institute said.

It was published in Nature Communications.

The authors used nationally representative data on mothers and their children spanning 1993 to 2016 to assess whether MDM supports intergenerational improvements in child linear growth, according to the study.

Further, they suggest a potential pathway through which school feeding programmes may have intergenerational effects on child nutrition outcomes, it said.

The study found that investments made in school meals in previous decades were associated with improvements in future child linear growth.

"Our findings suggest that intervening during the primary school years can make important contributions to reducing future child stunting, particularly given the cumulative exposure that is possible through school feeding programs," said study co-author Suman Chakrabarti.

Study results also show that school meals may contribute to education, later fertility decisions, and access to health care, reducing the risk of undernutrition in the next generation.

"School feeding programmes such as India's MDM scheme have the potential for stimulating population-level stunting reduction as they are implemented at scale and target multiple underlying determinants of undernutrition in vulnerable groups," said study co-author Samuel Scott.

Importantly, further research is required to understand whether improving the quality or quantity of meals provided and extending the programme beyond primary school might further enhance its benefits, the study pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid-Day Meal International Food Policy Research Institute Pregnancy
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp