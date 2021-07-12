STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Won't contest polls until both constitutions are made applicable to J-K: Mehbooba

Replying to a question on contesting elections and becoming a chief minister, she said the PDP has several capable people and not just Mehbooba Mufti alone.

Published: 12th July 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that she will not contest elections until both the constitutions of India and the erstwhile state are made applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Personally, it (abrogation of article 370 and 35-A) is a very emotional for me. I contested the first election taking oath under the constitutions of India and state. I took both flags in my hands. Until both constitutions will not be (existing) together (in J-K), I have said I will not personally contest elections," the former chief minister told reporters here.

Replying to a question on contesting elections and becoming a chief minister, she said the PDP has several capable people and not just Mehbooba Mufti alone.

Mufti also criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its decision to sack sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin from government services, saying "you can't hold a child responsible for the actions of his father until and unless you have a proof".

"I have said this again and again, you can capture a man but not an idea. You've to address the idea, as Vajpayee ji did. Witch-hunting, criminalisation of dissent is taking our nation back," she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had sacked 11 of its employees, including sons of the Hizbul Mujahideen chief and two from the police department, for allegedly working as over ground workers for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.

Mufti said that the Gupkar alliance, which was formed on two main issues of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, has remained strong and united as aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir are attached to it.

"It seems the only motive behind the abrogation was to loot J&K. Let us start from sand mining (by giving contract to outsiders). First Jammu was called city of temples, now they want to make it city of liquor. Those contracts too were given to outsiders. People from outside are being given top positions at Chenab Valley Power Projects. Our water and electricity are going outside," she told reporters here.

Replying to a question about the agenda of the Gupkar alliance, she said, "Gulpkar alliance has remain strong and united as aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir are attached to it. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has nothing to do with any action or statement of any alliance party in individual capacity. The PAGD came into existence on two issues - Article 370 and 35-A."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti article 370
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp