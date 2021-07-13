STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet clears Life Insurance Corporation IPO, issue by March 2022

The government, which holds 100% equity holding in LIC, is planning to sell a portion of its stake in the process. 

Published: 13th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC headquarters in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its in-principle approval for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)’s shares on stock exchanges, an official in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, told TNIE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the state-owned life insurer is part of the government’s efforts to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore through disinvestment in the current financial year. Sources said all efforts are being made to ensure the LIC IPO is done within the current financial year, which ends in March 2022. 

The government, which holds 100% equity holding in LIC, is planning to sell a portion of its stake in the process. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech had brought in necessary amendments in the Life Insurance Act to pave the way for LIC IPO.

Deloitte and SBI Capital have been appointed pre-IPO advisors. According to sources, they have prepared a full activity chart for LIC, the milestones, what they have to do with accounts, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO LIC IPO
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp