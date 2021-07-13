STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: IMA warns against mass gatherings

Published: 13th July 2021

Uncontrolled gathering at an annual fair in Agra on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that the a third wave of Covid-19 is “inevitable and imminent”, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday appealed to the Central and state governments to control mass gatherings.

Voicing concern over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following protocols, the IMA said these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave.

The doctors’ body said global evidence and the history of any pandemic suggests that “the third wave is inevitable and imminent” and therefore, tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious events can wait for a few more months.

“It is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, governments and the public are engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols,” IMA said.

PM to interact with CMs

PM Narendra Modi will interact with CMs of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal and Mizoram on Tuesday to discuss the Covid situation.

