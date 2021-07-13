MEA S Jaishankar, Pakistan counterpart to share stage in Tajikistan 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will share stage with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Dushanbe later this week. The two will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers’ meeting.

The meeting to be held today and on Wednesday will have the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan as its key agenda. It will be followed by a meeting of the SCO contact group on Afghanistan, which will formulate a strategy on the future of the country.

According to sources, it is unlikely that Jaishankar and Qureshi will have one-on-one talks. Last month, at the SCO NSAs meeting, Indian NSA Ajit Doval had proposed to evolve an action plan against Pakistan-based terror groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He also proposed an MoU between the member states of the SCO and the Paris-based terror finance watchdog, FATF, to keep terror funding in check.