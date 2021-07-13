STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: 68 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Raigad jail

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By PTI

ALIBAUG: At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra prisoners covid coronavirus COVID
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp