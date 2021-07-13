STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Interfaith wedding ceremony called off after protests on social media

A member of the woman's community said the man was her private tutor a few years ago and that was how they got to know each other.

Published: 13th July 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Buckling under pressure from their Hindu community members, parents of a 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nashik district have called off her marriage ceremony with a Muslim man, sources said.

In a letter to the community body, the woman's father, a jeweller, said they decided not to go ahead with the July 18 wedding ceremony due to the 'present situation', referring to the protests on social media after the wedding invitation card went viral.

He said his daughter and the man had a registered marriage in May.

"However, due to the present situation, I can't say if they will stay together," he said, adding his daughter is staying with her parents since the marriage registration.

The woman was scheduled to tie the nuptial knot as per Hindu rituals.

The online protesters had described the upcoming wedding ceremony as a case of 'love jihad'.

A member of the woman's community said the man was her private tutor a few years ago and that was how they got to know each other.

The registered marriage did not evoke any harsh reaction within the community but the family came under a lot of pressure after the invitation card of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media, a community member said.

Social media posts and messages related to the marriage ceremony were widely circulated on WhatsApp groups and the woman's family members also received telephonic threats, he said.

The woman's father, who is an office-bearer of the community body, consulted family members after the stiff opposition on social media and decided to call off the wedding ceremony, he said.

"The woman's father has informed us through a letter that he is calling off the marriage ceremony of his daughter due to certain circumstances," said Sunil Mahalkar, president of Sant Narhari Maharaj Lad Suvarnakar Sanstha, Nashik.

The decision to call off the wedding ceremony was also circulated on WhatsApp, with community members thanking various 'suvarnakar' (jewellers) community organisations and also the OBC Andolan Samiti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Ekta Manch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra wedding Interfaith wedding 
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp