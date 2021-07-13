STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress leader Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal joins AAP

Published: 13th July 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters here on Tuesday.

AAP's Punjab unit chief, Bhagwant Mann, state affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and MLA Baljinder Kaur formally inducted him into the party, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said people from all walks of life in Punjab were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

He said Grewal is a well-known personality in Ludhiana district.

He has been a councilor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for a long time, Mann added.

Chadha said the people of Punjab have made up their minds to change the government in the state.

Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

