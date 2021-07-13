STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Three arrested in Kashmir’s Anantnag are IS operatives’ 

The ISIS has been trying to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in Kashmir and other parts of India to wage violent jihad.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Three persons arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday were ISIS members and had been propagating the global terror group’s ideology through the online propaganda magazine Voice of Hind, the National Investigation Agency said.

The trio was identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all residents of Anantnag. They were among six persons detained by the NIA during raids at seven locations — one in Srinagar and six in Anantnag. 

Based on the trio’s questioning, searches were conducted at two more locations in Anantnag on Monday and a number of digital devices and other materials were seized, a NIA spokesperson said. On Sunday, too, the NIA had recovered incriminating documents, digital devices and T-shirts with ISIS logo. 

The ISIS has been trying to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in Kashmir and other parts of India to wage violent jihad. “By assuming pseudo online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated,” the spokesperson said.

