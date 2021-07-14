After Patole’s remark, Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid controversy over Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s remark that the state’s intelligence department regularly briefs Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on every statement made by him, Maharashtra Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Patole changed his statement saying he was referring to the Central government and not the state government. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil also defended Patole and said the media misconstrued his statement.

According to sources, the meeting between the NCP chief and Congress leaders was to clear the confusion about each other’s statements and ensure the stability of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in state.