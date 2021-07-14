STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIIMS prepares for possible COVID-19 third wave, trains nursing staff in pediatric care

The rotational training programme began on July 12 and was done in three batches over three days.

Published: 14th July 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020.

AIIMS Delhi College of Nursing is coordinating the programme. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to prepare for a third possible COVID-19 wave, nurses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi are undergoing a three-day training programme at the hospital's pediatric department.

The rotational training programme began on July 12 and was done in three batches over three days, sources told ANI. They added that training will be imparted to nurses from all wards of the hospital's COVID-19 department.

AIIMS Delhi College of Nursing is coordinating the programme.

During the devastating second COVID-19 wave earlier this year, the country saw children getting affected, of which a few were severely affected.

Pediatric departments of hospitals also reported post-COVID symptoms in children, especially MISC (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), for which hospitals had to pay special attention.

A few weeks ago, a joint survey by the WHO and AIIMS found that sero-prevalence was 55.7 per cent in the below 18 years of age group and 63.5 per cent in the 18+ age group.

A Lancet India Task Force had also earlier commissioned an advisory, highlighting the planning, protocol and policy guidelines for pediatricians, ahead of a likely third wave of Covid-19 that is speculated to impact children.

The intensive care chapter of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics is also working on training 6,000 pediatricians to tackle adults also for the last six months. Along with this, pediatricians hailing from B-grade towns, C-grade towns and small villages, are also being trained.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries, and 624 deaths, as per the Health Ministry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS delhi Covid third wave pediatric department of AIIMS Fighting COVID-19
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp