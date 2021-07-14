STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of election plea outside Bengal

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in Nandigram poll battle.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee's plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CID officials on Wednesday visited house of Adhikary in Contai in connection with the probe into death of his security personnel around three years ago, a senior officer said.

Besides, talking to the two security personnel who were former colleagues of AdhikarI's ex-bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, and are still posted there, the CID sleuths also talked to the BJP leader's younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, he added.

Adhikari's personal security guard had allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in 2018 in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district.

Earlier, in the morning, the CID officers went to Contai police station and went through the documents related to the investigation carried out by the police in the matter.

"We have also collected some necessary documents in connection with the probe from Contai police station. We have also held discussions with the police officers there and had their view about the case," the officer said.

The sleuths also visited the barrack where Chakraborty had shot himself using his service revolver in October 2018.

The security personnels wife Suparna Chakrabarty had filed a fresh complaint with the Contai police station demanding a probe into her husbands death.

Chakraborty, who was from the state armed police, was part of Adhikaris security team since he was an MP and continued to be in the team after he became a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in 2015.

The reopening of the case triggered verbal duel between rivals BJP and the TMC.

Referring to the visit of CID team to Adhikari's residence, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata, "we wonder why the case has been raked up after two and half years?" "When the incident happened Suvendu Adhikari was a powerful minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

Now when he has left Trinamool Congress to join BJP and defeated the chief minister from Nandigram all these things-filing of FIR and visit of CID team are happening.

"We guess there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. This is part of revenge politics," Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Mahisadal and cousin of the deceased bodyguard, Tilak Chakraborty said, "why the death was passed off as a suspected case of suicide? We want the truth to come out."

Younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari and MP Dibyendu Adhikari said, "I think there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind digging up an over two years old case. But, we are not afraid of any probe."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Supreme Cour Mamata Banerjee BJP Calcutta High Court
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp