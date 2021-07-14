STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF personnel open fire at drone, force it to retreat across border 

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on its own side, the official said in a statement.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army shooting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday night spotted a drone over Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir and opened fire, forcing it to retreat across the International Border (IB). It was the sixth sighting of an unidentified drone in J&K after the first-ever drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu on June 27. 

A BSF official said, a blinking red light was spotted by border guards about 9.52 pm on Tuesday.  The drone was flying at a height of about 200 meters inside the Indian side of the border. The BSF personnel quickly fired at the flying object, forcing it to retreat across the border, the official said. 

The security officials said the drone must have been tasked with spying or dropping arms and ammunition for local terrorists. Once the drone retreated, the BSF launched a search operation in the area but nothing suspicious was found on the ground.

Airports, military and government installations and along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) have been on high-alert since the June 27 attack in which injured two. Two drones had dropped two IEDs, which comprised RDX and nitrate, on the IAF base in the first attack. The attack damaged the rooftop of one of the buildings. 

Wednesday’s foiled drone activity was the sixth instance of a drone being spotted in Jammu region after the June 27 IAF base attack, which is about 14 kms from the border.

Six incidents in two weeks 

June 27: Two drones drop bombs on IAF base in Jammu, 14 kms from IB
June 28: Army fires at drones near Ratnachuk-Kalchak military station in Jammu
June 29: Drone spotted over Sunjawan military station in Jammu
June 30: Drone spotted near Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas of Jammu
July 2: BSF fires at quad copter in Arnia sector. Quad copter returns after firing
July 14: BSF thwarts drone activity in Arnia sector by firing

