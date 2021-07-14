BSF personnel open fire at drone, force it to retreat across border 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday night spotted a drone over Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir and opened fire, forcing it to retreat across the International Border (IB). It was the sixth sighting of an unidentified drone in J&K after the first-ever drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu on June 27.

A BSF official said, a blinking red light was spotted by border guards about 9.52 pm on Tuesday. The drone was flying at a height of about 200 meters inside the Indian side of the border. The BSF personnel quickly fired at the flying object, forcing it to retreat across the border, the official said.

The security officials said the drone must have been tasked with spying or dropping arms and ammunition for local terrorists. Once the drone retreated, the BSF launched a search operation in the area but nothing suspicious was found on the ground.

Airports, military and government installations and along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) have been on high-alert since the June 27 attack in which injured two. Two drones had dropped two IEDs, which comprised RDX and nitrate, on the IAF base in the first attack. The attack damaged the rooftop of one of the buildings.

Wednesday’s foiled drone activity was the sixth instance of a drone being spotted in Jammu region after the June 27 IAF base attack, which is about 14 kms from the border.

Six incidents in two weeks

June 27: Two drones drop bombs on IAF base in Jammu, 14 kms from IB

June 28: Army fires at drones near Ratnachuk-Kalchak military station in Jammu

June 29: Drone spotted over Sunjawan military station in Jammu

June 30: Drone spotted near Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas of Jammu

July 2: BSF fires at quad copter in Arnia sector. Quad copter returns after firing

July 14: BSF thwarts drone activity in Arnia sector by firing