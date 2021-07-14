STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress alleges shortage of vaccines in states, says third COVID wave may hit India 'very badly'

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the weekly pace of vaccinations has declined to nearly 60 percent.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

Representational Image (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the "shortage" of COVID-19 vaccines and said the third wave of the pandemic may hit the country very badly due to the "slow" pace of vaccination and the government's "failure".

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the weekly pace of vaccinations has declined to nearly 60 percent of what was seen in the week after June 21.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been persistently targeting the Centre over its handling of the pandemic, said there are "jumlas (rhetoric)" but no vaccines.

"Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines)," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'WhereAreVaccines'.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed to complaints of shortage of vaccines in several states and urged the Modi government to double the vaccine procurement and allocate the same to states fairly.

"Vaccine shortages are now hampering drives even in states friendly to Modi government - Odisha, Andhra and Telangana - in addition to states governed by Opposition.

The only way forward is: Double vaccine procurement and allocate to states fairly and transparently," Ramesh said.

The two leaders pointed to the shortage of vaccines in several states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala and Delhi.

"The Government led by PM Narendra Modi claimed that it will fully vaccinate all adults by year end. For that, 80 lakh doses need to be given daily. Yet, only 34 lakh doses are being given daily," Kharge said in a series of tweets.

"Thanks to Modi Government's failure, the 3rd wave may hit India very badly," he said.

However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday dismissed statements claiming shortage of vaccines, saying they are being made only to create panic among the people.

He asserted that states know very well when and in what quantity they will get the doses.

To enable vaccination through government and private hospitals, Mandaviya said, 11.46 crore vaccine doses were made available to the state governments and union territories in June and this availability has been increased to 13.50 crore in July.

Hitting out at leaders who make statements that create confusion and concern in the media, he said they need to introspect whether they are so far removed from the governance process that they are not even aware of the information already being given in the context of vaccine supply.

Kharge, however, claimed that the shortage of vaccines in several states has forced them to shut down vaccination centres.

The Congress leader pointed out that Tamil Nadu has received only 1.67 crore doses of the two vaccines, against a demand of 11.5 crore doses and Maharashtra has administered 3.7 crore doses but the state government has passed a resolution demanding three crore doses per month to vaccinate enough people in the state.

"Several COVID vaccination centres in Telangana have run out of Covaxin doses.

"Kerala has the capacity to deliver 2.5-3 lakh doses per day but the huge supply-demand mismatch has reduced the pace of vaccination.24 of 30 districts have run out of vaccines in Odisha," he noted.

He claimed Delhi's vaccine stock is so low that 500 centres had to be closed due to shortage.

"The lack of sufficient doses of the vaccines has forced Andhra Pradesh to prioritise giving the second dose to the beneficiaries due to receive it by limiting giving the 1st dose to certain groups," he claimed.

In another tweet, Kharge cited a media report saying, "Reportedly, Gujaratis have mortgaged gold worth Rs 10,000 crores in the past 1.5 years.

Families have had to pledge their gold to meet routine expenses, pay staff, pay medical bills and pay for weddings."

"PM Narendra Modi's policies have destroyed India's middle and lower income groups," he alleged.

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress COVID-19 vaccines Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp