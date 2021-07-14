STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

The reasons cited for the dip in the number of applicants include the pandemic, internet connectivity issues, and lack of access to private schools.  

Published: 14th July 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

60% seats reserved under RTE Act not filled
More than 60% seats of seats at private schools in the state reserved for children from underprivileged background under the Right to Education (RTE) Act have not been filled this year due to a fall in the number of applications. Of the total 25,283 seats to be filled at 3506 schools, only 10, 585 have been filled to date. As per the provisions of the RTE Act, 25% of seats in private schools are reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds. The reasons cited for the dip in the number of applicants include the pandemic, internet connectivity issues, and lack of access to private schools.  

Medical interns sell ice creams protesting low stipend
Protesting Uttarakhand’s low stipend for medical interns, a group of MBBS students working at Hemwanti Nandan Bahuguna Government Medical College in the state’s Srinagar town sold ice cream and snacks last week. They earned Rs 2,400 in less than 30 minutes. At present, medical interns, who have completed MBBS get only Rs 7,500 per month as a stipend. In contrast, in Uttar Pradesh, medical interns earn Rs12,500 per month. In Tamil Nadu and Telangana, they earn Rs 20,000 per month. In Haryana and Himachal, the pay is Rs 17,000 per month. Medical interns working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi get paid Rs 28,000 per month. The stipend for medical interns in Uttarakhand was raised from 2,500 Rs 7500 in 2011.

Wildlife Board okays changes in sensitive Corbett-Rajaji corridor
The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved changes in the ecologically sensitive 4.7-km patch between Chamaria bend and Siggadi Sot as sought by the Uttarakhand for the contentious 11.5-km Laldhang-Chillarkhal road. The road will pass through the wildlife corridor between Corbett and Rajaji Tiger Reserves. In 2020, NBWL had approved construction of this road with three conditions- 705-meters passage per kilometre, construction of underpass for animals, and clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Uttarakhand governor inaugurates new university 
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya inaugurated the University of Engineering & Technology Roorkee on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Maurya said educational institutions and universities play a major role in the progress of the country and the society. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat and Swami Yatishvaranand were among those who attended the event

vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp