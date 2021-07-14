STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite army rebuttal, Rahul Gandhi tweets media report claiming another Galwan like clash

He cited a media report that claimed that the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least clash incident.

Published: 14th July 2021 01:21 PM

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Despite the Indian Army's rebuttal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raked up media reports, which suggest that India and China have clashed once again in the Galwan valley like the violent face-off that took place at the same place on June 15 last year, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

"GOI's use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country. India has never been this vulnerable," Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with the screenshot of the media report.

The report also suggested that the Chinese Army has been building up along the Eastern Ladakh border and has deployed troops in large numbers.

ALSO READ | Monitoring activities by Chinese military: Army on eastern Ladakh situation

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army denied the reports saying the article was "riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless."

The statement issued by Army said ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken.

"There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article. The intention of the reporter is malafide and not based on any truth," it said.

The Indian Army said India and China continued with negotiations to resolve the balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues.

"The situation on the ground continues to be as hithertofore. PLA activities, including turnover of troops, continue to be monitored by the Indian Army," it said.

The Army said the news article has been published with uncorroborated facts and is strongly rebutted.

