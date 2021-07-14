STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest on July 22 outside Parliament will be peaceful: Rakesh Tikait

Published: 14th July 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the planned protest of the farmers outside Parliament on July 22, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the protest would be ''peaceful' despite the country witnessing violence on Republic Day when protestors reached Red Fort as a part of their 'tractor rally' protest.

The protest will be held between the scheduled dates of the monsoon session, which is said to commence on July 19 and conclude by August 13.

"It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House," Tikait told ANI.

He further said 200 people will go to the Parliament via bus. "We will pay the fare of the bus," added the BKU leader.

For planning a blueprint of the protest, a meeting will be held today.

"Today we will have a meeting and we will plan strategy," he said.

Earlier, on January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

The protestors had also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. 

