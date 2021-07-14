STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five killed in Himachal mudslides, highways among 184 roads blocked

Five people have killed by the flash floods and massive mudslides triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:14 AM

A road near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which was damaged due to flash flood after heavy rain on Tuesday | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Five people have killed by the flash floods and massive mudslides triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. At least five others are still missing and about 184 roads, including a few national highways, remain blocked.  

Operations to rescue those trapped beneath the debris of six houses that were destroyed in mudslides continued on Tuesday in Dharamsala. There was a pall of gloom as the kin of those missing gathered around the debris of their houses.

“A total of five people have died till date. One body was located yesterday and one body was recovered today and three others have been spotted. Also, five people have been rescued by the rescue teams and another five people are still missing,”  Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Nipun Jindal told this newspaper. 

Fifteen people were living in these houses when the mudslide struck. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the spot and promised to provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides.

He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediately sending the NDRF team to Boh valley for relief and rescue operations.  “A village in Boh was severely hit during heavy rains on Monday. I am sad to hear that a woman has lost her life in this landslide. Nine people are still trapped under the debris. We are trying our best to rescue them,” he told reporters at Gaggal airport.

