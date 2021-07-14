STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government convenes all-party meet ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they said.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 12:32 PM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18, sources said.

According to them, a separate meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders is also scheduled for the same day.

The information comes a day after senior BJP leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 19.

Sources said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Twenty senior BJP leaders attended the meeting, the sources said.

The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources stated that the meeting went on for over an hour and discussed the ruling party's strategy for the session, which will be the first after assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry earlier this year.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the parliament session which will conclude on August 13.

